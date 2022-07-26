scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Maharashtra: Water storage level of Jayakwadi dam crosses 90 per cent, 18 floodgates opened

A high alert has been sounded in the area. Villagers along the dam and its catchment areas have been told to be prepared to relocate to safer locations in case of flooding

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 26, 2022 1:01:35 pm
The total water storage capacity in the dam is 21,70,930 million litres. (File photo)

With the water storage level of Maharashtra’s Jayakwadi dam crossing 90 per cent, following high water inflow due to heavy rains, 18 of the dam’s 27 flood gates were opened on Monday night. A high alert has been sounded in the area and villagers along the dam and its catchment areas were told to be prepared to relocate to safer locations in case of flooding.

Located in Paithan taluka in Aurangabad district, the Jayakwadi dam is the lifeline of eight drought-prone districts in the state’s Marathwada region. It caters to the districts’ drinking water requirements and helps in the irrigation of agricultural land in the area. The water from the dam also helps in meeting the industrial requirements in Jalna and Aurangabad districts.

The total water storage capacity in the dam is 21,70,930 million litres.

Incessant rains in the Marathwada region have led to a steep rise in water levels in all water bodies in the area. Interestingly, while the water storage level in Jayakwadi dam breached the 90 per cent level this year, it was at 36 per cent for the same corresponding period in July last year.

