Maharashtra: Warmer days ahead despite temperature drop, says IMD

The increase in the minimum temperature has led to warmer days in the city despite a drop in the maximum temperature. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday morning was 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The Met department predicted that the minimum temperature will continue to increase next week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continued with a heatwave warning for the Vidarbha region for the next five days. It stated that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Beed and Parbhani districts on March 31 and April 1.

According to IMD, a heatwave is declared when the temperature touches 40 degrees Celsius in the plains and continues for two to three days or is above 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius above normal. On Sunday evening, interiors of Maharashtra recorded temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius. Vidarbha continued to record high temperatures with Nagpur at 43.2, Amarawati at 42.6, Wardha at 43, Akola at 42.1, Chandrapur at 42.8 and Gadchiroli at 42 degrees.