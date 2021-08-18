Maharashtra: Ward boy booked for using electric grinder to remove ring from boy’s finger

The Naupada police in Thane has registered an FIR against a ward boy of a private hospital who allegedly injured a 14-year-old boy by using an electric grinder to remove a metal ring stuck to latter’s finger. Doctors said that the injured boy may end up losing his finger.

The boy’s family claimed that they had gone to the hospital for treatment but a doctor sent them back after giving first aid saying he would operate on the finger tomorrow. However, instead of a doctor, the ward boy came to their house to remove the ring. He allegedly damaged the boy’s finger by using an electric grinder to break the ring.

According to the police, the incident took place in June but an FIR was registered on August 16 based on the complaint lodged by the boy’s family members.

Though the ring was later removed, the teenager ended up with several medical complications and is undergoing treatment for the injuries. Doctors suspect the finger has got gangrene.

“We have registered an FIR against the ward boy and our probe is on to ascertain why the ward boy was asked to perform surgery. We will be questioning the doctors and the hospital staffers,” said a police officer.