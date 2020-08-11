Maharashtra: Waikar may make a comeback in CMO

In February, Uddhav had appointed Waikar as the chief coordinator in the CMO with a Cabinet minister’s rank to handle the grievances of the people.

Nearly six months after the cancellation of his appointment as the chief coordinator, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray plans to bring Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar back into the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to coordinate with party legislators and resolve their issues related to development works, sources said.

Waikar, a three-time MLA and former minister in the previous BJP-led government, refused to comment on the matter, stating that he has not received the order of his reinstatement yet.

In February, Uddhav had appointed Waikar as the chief coordinator in the CMO with a Cabinet minister’s rank to handle the grievances of the people. Soon after, questions were raised on his appointment on the ground that it was in violation of office-of-profit norms.

The appointment was cancelled within 10 days with the Uddhav-led general administration department stating that Waikar had expressed his unwillingness to accept the post.

The Sena leaders had then blamed the administration and a senior bureaucrat for the cancellation of the post. “Many MLAs held posts with minister’s rank in the previous government. The issue of office of profit was created unnecessarily,” said a Sena legislator.

