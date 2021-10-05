Maharashtra: Voting in 85 zilla parishad, 144 panchayat samiti seats today

The voting in the byelections for the 85 zilla parishad seats and 144 panchayat samiti seats in the six zilla parishads (ZP) of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Palghar and 37 panchayat samitis (PS) under it will be held on Tuesday.

In all, 367 candidates are in the fray for zilla parishad seats while 555 candidates are in the fray in the panchayat samiti seats.

The state election commission has set up a total of 3,829 voting centres. The counting will take place on Wednesday.

The by-polls will be the first elections to be held in the state after the Supreme Court order on March 4 reading down the OBC quota. Earlier, the elections for these seats were held subject to the outcome of the petitions before the court on exceeding the 50 per cent reservation limit. The OBC seats were then converted to general category seats.

While the quota seemed to be a poll issue initially, many local issues seemed to have come up during the campaigning.

Earlier, on June 22, the State Election Commission announced that the voting in zilla parishad and panchayat samiti seats would be held on July 19. But, on July 9, it said it was staying the process due to the Covid situation.