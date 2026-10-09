2.7 lakh voters aged over 100 in Maharashtra SIR roll, ECI took a month to fix

School teacher Manisha Nikam carries out her duties as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls at Babalipada in Dahisar East, Mumbai, in June. (Express photo by Akash Patil)
A technical glitch recorded the birth year of 2,70,313 voters in Maharashtra as 1900, showing their ages as 101-150 years in the draft electoral roll prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), The Indian Express has learned. The Election Commission of India (ECI) fixed it on Tuesday, more than a month after the state Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office first raised it.
Of these, 2,37,974, or 88 per cent, were in three Assembly constituencies in Nashik district: Kalvan (ST), Chandwad and Deolali (SC). The other 32,339 were spread across the state.
To check whether the error predated SIR or crept in during the revision, the CEO’s office asked the ECI’s IT division, headed by Seema Khanna, for the date of birth and age in the pre-SIR roll and the date of birth in the SIR Enumeration Form, in Excel format. It first wrote on September 2 and followed up on September 8. With the data still pending, CEO S Chockalingam wrote to Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg on September 17, asking him to direct the IT section to provide it ‘without further delay’.
“It has come to notice that the ages of 2,70,313 electors across various Assembly Constituencies in the State of Maharashtra have been reflected in the range of 101-150 years in the Draft Electoral Roll prepared under SIR-2026,” Chockalingam wrote. The letter noted that ‘a substantial number’ had been recorded as 126 years old.
The Indian Express asked the ECI spokesperson in New Delhi on the morning of October 5 why the information had taken so long. Sources said the CEO’s office got a response later that day. The error was fixed on October 6 after further follow-ups.
ECI officials said a technical glitch had put 1900 as the birth year in the affected records, and the issue was fixed through the system.
The episode shows how the state’s CEO depends on ECI headquarters for records of Maharashtra’s own voters. It mirrors concerns raised within the Commission. An Indian Express investigation had reported that two Election Commissioners objected over ECINet. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said CEOs, District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), who are empowered by law to make changes to the roll, did not have ‘proper and complete access’ to the ERONet portal. Vivek Joshi called it ‘the gradual centralisation of the electoral roll database.’
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Maharashtra’s draft roll, published on August 31, has 7.72 crore electors, down from 9.79 crore before the SIR. Claims and objections are open until October 12, and the final roll will be published on November 16.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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