2.7 lakh voters aged over 100 in Maharashtra SIR roll, ECI took a month to fix

School teacher Manisha Nikam carries out her duties as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls at Babalipada in Dahisar East, Mumbai, in June. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

A technical glitch recorded the birth year of 2,70,313 voters in Maharashtra as 1900, showing their ages as 101-150 years in the draft electoral roll prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), The Indian Express has learned. The Election Commission of India (ECI) fixed it on Tuesday, more than a month after the state Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office first raised it.

Of these, 2,37,974, or 88 per cent, were in three Assembly constituencies in Nashik district: Kalvan (ST), Chandwad and Deolali (SC). The other 32,339 were spread across the state.

To check whether the error predated SIR or crept in during the revision, the CEO’s office asked the ECI’s IT division, headed by Seema Khanna, for the date of birth and age in the pre-SIR roll and the date of birth in the SIR Enumeration Form, in Excel format. It first wrote on September 2 and followed up on September 8. With the data still pending, CEO S Chockalingam wrote to Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg on September 17, asking him to direct the IT section to provide it ‘without further delay’.