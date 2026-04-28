Maharashtra completes 66% pre-SIR mapping work, urban areas lag behind

The pre-SIR work involves Block Level Officers (BLOs) checking the current voter list against the voter list prepared in 2002 by the Election Commission. (Image generated using AI)

Maharashtra has completed 66.42 per cent of pre-SIR (Special Intensive Revision) mapping work, as per an official of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

While urban areas like Mumbai suburban, Pune and Thane lag behind with less than 50 per cent work completed, Gadchiroli has completed 90.51 percent work, topping the state.

According to the CEO official, 14 districts in Maharashtra have completed 80 to 90 per cent work of

pre-SIR mapping while 13 districts have completed the 70 to 80 per cent work. Among districts which are still lagging include Mumbai city (51.40), Nagpur (55.57), Raigad (57.80) and Palghar (59.28).

“The urban areas are lagging in the pre-SIR work for two reasons. One being the migration of the population and second being the rise of number of booths due to increase of population,” said an official.