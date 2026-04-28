Maharashtra completes 66% pre-SIR mapping work, urban areas lag behind

Less than 50 % work completed in urban areas like Mumbai suburban, Pune and Thane

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiApr 28, 2026 10:15 PM IST
Maharashtra voter list mapping, Special Intensive Revision (SIR)The pre-SIR work involves Block Level Officers (BLOs) checking the current voter list against the voter list prepared in 2002 by the Election Commission. (Image generated using AI)
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Maharashtra has completed 66.42 per cent of pre-SIR (Special Intensive Revision) mapping work, as per an official of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

While urban areas like Mumbai suburban, Pune and Thane lag behind with less than 50 per cent work completed, Gadchiroli has completed 90.51 percent work, topping the state.

According to the CEO official, 14 districts in Maharashtra have completed 80 to 90 per cent work of
pre-SIR mapping while 13 districts have completed the 70 to 80 per cent work. Among districts which are still lagging include Mumbai city (51.40), Nagpur (55.57), Raigad (57.80) and Palghar (59.28).

“The urban areas are lagging in the pre-SIR work for two reasons. One being the migration of the population and second being the rise of number of booths due to increase of population,” said an official.

The highest performing districts (80-90 per cent) include Washim (80.76), Latur (80.77), Sangli (81.65), Amaravati (81.90), Nandurbar (83.32), Nanded (84.06), Gondia (84.32), Dharashiv (84.62), Parbhani (85.27), Beed (85.31), Buldhana (85.97), Sindhudurg (86.47), Ratnagiri (86.70) and Hingoli (89.08).

As per the data, out of 9.88 crore voters around 6.56 crore voters have already been mapped.

The pre-SIR work involves Block Level Officers (BLOs) checking the current voter list against the voter list prepared in 2002 by the Election Commission.

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The names of current voters must be present in the 2002 list to pass the scrutiny.

This, however, is not a physical examination as officials are currently matching the two electoral rolls. Young voters whose names would not be present in the 2002 list will have to show that their parents’ names were present in the 2002 list.

“We are yet to receive the detailed programme of physical work of the SIR. Till then we will be mapping the electoral rolls on our own. Until the details of actual ground work are announced, it would be unfair to comment on the deadlines or requirements of proofs. Our intention is to ensure as much less trouble as possible to voters,” the official said

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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