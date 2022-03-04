Maharashtra: Viral video shows Governor ‘mocking’ child marriage of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari found himself in a fresh controversy on Thursday after he was captured on video mocking the child marriage of social activists Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. “Savitribai was married off at the age of 10 and her husband was 13-year-old at that time. Now, think about it, what must girls and boys be thinking after getting married” – Koshyari is heard saying in the purported video.

The Governor is said to have made the remarks during the inauguration of the statue of Savitribai Phule at the Savitribai Phule Pune University two weeks ago. The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday posted the video on social media, which subsequently went viral.

State Congress president Nana Patole said Koshyari has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. “Maharashtra worships these idols and will never tolerate their insult and the Governor should apologise for making such insulting remarks.”

Hari Narke, who heads the Mahatma Phule chair at Savitribai Phule Pune University, condemned the Governor’s remark. “At that time, child marriages were taking place all over India. Even the marriage of Koshyari’s grandparents would have been held like this. He doesn’t seem to realise that he was talking about something serious and was not doing stand-up comedy,” he added.