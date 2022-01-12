Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to function in two shifts

January 12, 2022 1:56:04 pm
Due to the third wave of Covid-19, it has been decided that the state legislature will work in two shifts to reduce crowding. The state headquarters of Mantralaya is also planning a similar kind of a work pattern.
Principal secretary of the state legislature Rajendra Bhagwat said, “We have had 14 cases of Covid-19 since the Winter Session ended. As cases are increasing in Maharashtra, we have decided to operate in two shifts.”
The first shift will operate from 9 am to 3 pm, and the second from 1 pm to 7 pm. The deputy secretaries and under secretaries have been asked to supervise the working of shifts.
Vidhan Bhavan has offices in Mumbai and Nagpur, and has a staff of 820 persons.
In Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal said he was trying for a similar two shift pattern.
