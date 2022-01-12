scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to function in two shifts

The first shift will operate from 9 am to 3 pm, and the second from 1 pm to 7 pm. The deputy secretaries and under secretaries have been asked to supervise the working of shifts.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
January 12, 2022 1:56:04 pm
Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai

Due to the third wave of Covid-19, it has been decided that the state legislature will work in two shifts to reduce crowding. The state headquarters of Mantralaya is also planning a similar kind of a work pattern.

Principal secretary of the state legislature Rajendra Bhagwat said, “We have had 14 cases of Covid-19 since the Winter Session ended. As cases are increasing in Maharashtra, we have decided to operate in two shifts.”

The first shift will operate from 9 am to 3 pm, and the second from 1 pm to 7 pm. The deputy secretaries and under secretaries have been asked to supervise the working of shifts.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Vidhan Bhavan has offices in Mumbai and Nagpur, and has a staff of 820 persons.

More from Mumbai

In Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal said he was trying for a similar two shift pattern.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement