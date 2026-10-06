No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting losses

‘Four chief ministers have come from Vidarbha, yet they could not resolve water crisis here’.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
7 min readKalamb, YavatmalOct 6, 2026 07:00 AM IST
No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting lossesTehsildar, SDM and other officials assessing the crop situation. (Express Photo)
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Last year, by the time Dussehra arrived, cotton had already reached the homes of farmers in Narsapur. This year, with the festival only days away, Ashok Dasreji Landge, 63, is still waiting for the bolls in his fields to open.

“Dussehra is on 20th and nothing yet,” he says.

All 16 talukas of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra are experiencing severe drought conditions, all are under the “Trigger-1” drought category, issuing orders for 12 key concessions. Kalamb being one of these.

No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting losses Cotton crop in the field of Nitin Nagose. (Express Photo)

Prolonged dry spells and deficient rainfall have left farmers facing severe drought. Fields that could produce 25-50 quintals of cotton in a normal season are yielding estimates of five to eight quintals, while some farmers expect barely 10-25 per cent of normal crop.

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Landge is part of a 10-member household comprising him and his wife, their two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He owns seven acres, with the remaining land divided between two sons. His son Swaroop, 36, cultivates six acres.

Landge spent around Rs 21,000 per acre and would normally expect five to six quintals of cotton. “But this year there is no production,” he said.

No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting losses Nitin Nagose showing his crops in the field. (Express Photo)

The family has already been forced to sell their livestock. Four cows and two buffaloes were sold for about Rs 60,000 because the animals could no longer be maintained.

Landge said insurance policies taken in earlier years have not yielded payments. His crop loan of Rs 2.10 lakh has remained overdue, while his son has an outstanding loan of about Rs 1.10 lakh.

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The family pledged household utensils to keep the cultivation going. “Diwali and Dussehra will come, but we will have to continue according to whatever the situation is,” he said.

No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting losses Subhash and Sumanbai Meshram. (Express Photo)

At Dhanodi, 49-year-old Chitaman Vitthal Bhoyar is facing a similar crisis on his 3.16-hectare holding — one hectare under soybean, two hectares under cotton and 16 gunthas under tur. The soybean crop did not develop because of lack of water.

“In a good year, I would have got about 25 quintals of soybean. This year, I may get only five,” Bhoyar said. “For cotton, I would have got around 35 quintals. This year, just seven to eight.”

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His cultivation expenditure has reached about Rs 2.75 lakh, while total crop income may be only around Rs 90,000.

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Pulling out a plant and showing the sparse pods, he said, “Look at this. What will come out of this?”

No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting losses Farmer Arun Deotale. (Express Photo)

His elder daughter is pursuing BSc Nursing in Yavatmal. Her fees for two years being Rs 1.25 lakh, of which he has paid about Rs 25,000. He is now considering withdrawing her.

“I will have to work somewhere,” he said. Bhoyar has also had to sell his bullocks. He bought them for about Rs 70,000 but sold them for around Rs 40,000 after fodder became unavailable.

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Nitin Gangadhar Nagose (34) of Ichora owns five acres and grows only cotton. Last year, he harvested around 25 quintals; this year, he expects seven to eight.

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“Even if it rains now, losses won’t be covered,” he said. With the farm unlikely to provide income through the year, Nagose expects to take up daily wage work. “Construction work in a nearby city may be the only possibility.”

No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting losses Farmers waiting for officials under the shade of tree on a hot afternoon for panchanams. (Express Photo)

Nagose lives with his wife, two sons and parents. “The children do not understand what is happening… they will demand new clothes for Diwali,” he said.

Behind Nagose’s field, Subhash Meshram, 52, and his wife Sumanbai, 48, face another failed cotton crop. Meshram cultivates five acres of cotton and tur. He dug a 35-foot well but there is no water in it.

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He expects only four to five quintals of cotton this year against about 50 quintals in a normal year. His wife Sumanbai says, “Dussehra and Diwali will not be celebrated this time.” They have two bullocks and a cow, but managing fodder and water is difficult. Meshram has a crop loan of Rs 1.30 lakh and does not know how he will repay it.

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At Ichora, Arun Balkrishna Deotale, 55, cultivates 3.5 acres under tur and cotton and expects only about 10 per cent of the expected crop. “I can die, I can hang myself from this tree, but what will that achieve?

No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting losses Ashok Landge and his son Swaroop on their farm. (Express Photo)

Ramchandra Warhade, 34, who cultivates four acres of vegetables and cotton, fears farmer suicides could increase this year. “Vidarbha’s condition is very bad.”

“Four chief ministers have come from Vidarbha, yet they could not resolve water crisis here,” he said.

Sandeep Thakre, 45, of Ichora, whose cotton, soybean and tur have all suffered, has already spent more than Rs 2.5 lakh. “Even if we recover what we have invested, that would be enough,” he said. “How much will the government give us? Rs 8,000 or Rs 15,000?” he asked.

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No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting losses Damaged cotton in Chintaman Bhoyar’s farm. (Express Photo)

Warhade added: “Fertiliser prices have increased. They say subsidy has been given, but prices have gone up by Rs 200-300 per bag, except urea.”

The Indian Express spotted panchanamas being done on the fields of Kalamb. “We have started conducting panchnamas across the area and will complete them as soon as possible and submit the report to the government,” tehsildar Abhay Deshpande said.

The decision on relief, he said, would be taken by the state government.

No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting losses Dried cotton crop. (Express Photo)

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Kardile said 15-20 water-conservation works were under way in Kalamb. “Our priority going forward is water conservation,” Kardile said.

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The administration is planning recharge pits on farm lands and repairs to deteriorated bunds and gates. “March and April will be challenging here. This area largely depends on kharif farming, and that itself is lost,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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