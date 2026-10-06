No Dussehra or Diwali here: Yavatmal’s dry fields leave farmers counting losses

Last year, by the time Dussehra arrived, cotton had already reached the homes of farmers in Narsapur. This year, with the festival only days away, Ashok Dasreji Landge, 63, is still waiting for the bolls in his fields to open.

“Dussehra is on 20th and nothing yet,” he says.

All 16 talukas of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra are experiencing severe drought conditions, all are under the “Trigger-1” drought category, issuing orders for 12 key concessions. Kalamb being one of these.

Prolonged dry spells and deficient rainfall have left farmers facing severe drought. Fields that could produce 25-50 quintals of cotton in a normal season are yielding estimates of five to eight quintals, while some farmers expect barely 10-25 per cent of normal crop.

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Landge is part of a 10-member household comprising him and his wife, their two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He owns seven acres, with the remaining land divided between two sons. His son Swaroop, 36, cultivates six acres.

Landge spent around Rs 21,000 per acre and would normally expect five to six quintals of cotton. “But this year there is no production,” he said.

Nitin Nagose showing his crops in the field. (Express Photo) Nitin Nagose showing his crops in the field. (Express Photo)

The family has already been forced to sell their livestock. Four cows and two buffaloes were sold for about Rs 60,000 because the animals could no longer be maintained.

Landge said insurance policies taken in earlier years have not yielded payments. His crop loan of Rs 2.10 lakh has remained overdue, while his son has an outstanding loan of about Rs 1.10 lakh.

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The family pledged household utensils to keep the cultivation going. “Diwali and Dussehra will come, but we will have to continue according to whatever the situation is,” he said.

Subhash and Sumanbai Meshram. (Express Photo) Subhash and Sumanbai Meshram. (Express Photo)

At Dhanodi, 49-year-old Chitaman Vitthal Bhoyar is facing a similar crisis on his 3.16-hectare holding — one hectare under soybean, two hectares under cotton and 16 gunthas under tur. The soybean crop did not develop because of lack of water.

“In a good year, I would have got about 25 quintals of soybean. This year, I may get only five,” Bhoyar said. “For cotton, I would have got around 35 quintals. This year, just seven to eight.”

His cultivation expenditure has reached about Rs 2.75 lakh, while total crop income may be only around Rs 90,000.

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Pulling out a plant and showing the sparse pods, he said, “Look at this. What will come out of this?”

Farmer Arun Deotale. (Express Photo) Farmer Arun Deotale. (Express Photo)

His elder daughter is pursuing BSc Nursing in Yavatmal. Her fees for two years being Rs 1.25 lakh, of which he has paid about Rs 25,000. He is now considering withdrawing her.

“I will have to work somewhere,” he said. Bhoyar has also had to sell his bullocks. He bought them for about Rs 70,000 but sold them for around Rs 40,000 after fodder became unavailable.

Nitin Gangadhar Nagose (34) of Ichora owns five acres and grows only cotton. Last year, he harvested around 25 quintals; this year, he expects seven to eight.

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“Even if it rains now, losses won’t be covered,” he said. With the farm unlikely to provide income through the year, Nagose expects to take up daily wage work. “Construction work in a nearby city may be the only possibility.”

Farmers waiting for officials under the shade of tree on a hot afternoon for panchanams. (Express Photo) Farmers waiting for officials under the shade of tree on a hot afternoon for panchanams. (Express Photo)

Nagose lives with his wife, two sons and parents. “The children do not understand what is happening… they will demand new clothes for Diwali,” he said.

Behind Nagose’s field, Subhash Meshram, 52, and his wife Sumanbai, 48, face another failed cotton crop. Meshram cultivates five acres of cotton and tur. He dug a 35-foot well but there is no water in it.

He expects only four to five quintals of cotton this year against about 50 quintals in a normal year. His wife Sumanbai says, “Dussehra and Diwali will not be celebrated this time.” They have two bullocks and a cow, but managing fodder and water is difficult. Meshram has a crop loan of Rs 1.30 lakh and does not know how he will repay it.

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At Ichora, Arun Balkrishna Deotale, 55, cultivates 3.5 acres under tur and cotton and expects only about 10 per cent of the expected crop. “I can die, I can hang myself from this tree, but what will that achieve?

Ashok Landge and his son Swaroop on their farm. (Express Photo) Ashok Landge and his son Swaroop on their farm. (Express Photo)

Ramchandra Warhade, 34, who cultivates four acres of vegetables and cotton, fears farmer suicides could increase this year. “Vidarbha’s condition is very bad.”

“Four chief ministers have come from Vidarbha, yet they could not resolve water crisis here,” he said.

Sandeep Thakre, 45, of Ichora, whose cotton, soybean and tur have all suffered, has already spent more than Rs 2.5 lakh. “Even if we recover what we have invested, that would be enough,” he said. “How much will the government give us? Rs 8,000 or Rs 15,000?” he asked.

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Damaged cotton in Chintaman Bhoyar’s farm. (Express Photo) Damaged cotton in Chintaman Bhoyar’s farm. (Express Photo)

Warhade added: “Fertiliser prices have increased. They say subsidy has been given, but prices have gone up by Rs 200-300 per bag, except urea.”

The Indian Express spotted panchanamas being done on the fields of Kalamb. “We have started conducting panchnamas across the area and will complete them as soon as possible and submit the report to the government,” tehsildar Abhay Deshpande said.

The decision on relief, he said, would be taken by the state government.

Dried cotton crop. (Express Photo) Dried cotton crop. (Express Photo)

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Kardile said 15-20 water-conservation works were under way in Kalamb. “Our priority going forward is water conservation,” Kardile said.

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The administration is planning recharge pits on farm lands and repairs to deteriorated bunds and gates. “March and April will be challenging here. This area largely depends on kharif farming, and that itself is lost,” he said.