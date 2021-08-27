Vidarbha to receive heavy rainfall until August 30

After a long dry spell throughout August, heavy rainfall in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is likely to occur between August 27 and 30, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the Eastern Vidarbha region, a yellow alert has been issued for Friday. Lightning and rain are likely across Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia, says IMD.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall is expected over Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, as per IMD forecast.

The rains will intensify on August 29 and 30 in Western Vidarbha districts spreading across Buldhana, Akola, Amravati.

Heavy rainfall is good news to farmers in the Vidarbha region. After completing the kharif sowing in mid-July, rains had played truant over the region. The long dry spell in August had set the farmers worried about the crops.

The main kharif crops in Vidarbha which comprise eleven districts are soybean, cotton, tur (pulses) and paddy.