Maharashtra approves four highways across 547 km in Vidarbha. Here’s what gets built and by when

The total construction cost across all four projects is estimated at Rs 32,478 crore, with the overall project cost at Rs 51,906 crore. (File Photo/ Representational)

Maharashtra has cleared four major highway projects in Vidarbha covering 547 km at a total project cost of Rs 51,906 crore, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directing officials to complete all roads on time and fast-track land acquisition.

The projects were approved at a meeting of the state infrastructure committee chaired by Fadnavis at Mantralaya on Wednesday. All four highways will be built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and are expected to be completed between September and December 2028.

The four projects

The longest of the four is the Nagpur-Chandrapur highway at 204.79 km, connecting nine talukas across Nagpur and Chandrapur districts. It will have four lanes, seven interchanges and require over 2,159 hectares of land.