Maharashtra approves four highways across 547 km in Vidarbha. Here’s what gets built and by when

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Maharashtra has cleared four major highway projects in Vidarbha covering 547 km at a total project cost of Rs 51,906 crore, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directing officials to complete all roads on time and fast-track land acquisition.
The projects were approved at a meeting of the state infrastructure committee chaired by Fadnavis at Mantralaya on Wednesday. All four highways will be built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and are expected to be completed between September and December 2028.
The longest of the four is the Nagpur-Chandrapur highway at 204.79 km, connecting nine talukas across Nagpur and Chandrapur districts. It will have four lanes, seven interchanges and require over 2,159 hectares of land.
The Nagpur-Gondia highway will be 162.37 km long, passing through Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. It will be a six-lane road with nine interchanges, requiring around 1,634 hectares of land.
The Bhandara-Gadchiroli highway will cover 94.24 km across Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts. The six-lane road will have six interchanges and need around 1,185 hectares of land.
The Navegaon More-Konsari to Surjagad road, at 85.76 km, will connect parts of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts. The four-lane road will require around 289 hectares of land. Fadnavis flagged this road as particularly important for mineral transport and suggested connecting it to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway.
The total construction cost across all four projects is estimated at Rs 32,478 crore, with the overall project cost at Rs 51,906 crore. The difference covers land acquisition, utilities and other ancillary costs.
Fadnavis also directed officials to study a proposed tunnel road connecting western Maharashtra to the Konkan region and prepare a detailed presentation on the project.
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