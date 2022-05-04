Maharashtra: After brief respite, heatwave conditions to return to parts of Vidarbha

After a brief respite, heatwave conditions are likely to return to some Vidarbha districts in Maharashtra from Thursday until the end of the week.

Over the last two days, some districts witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

While the maximum temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha, the heatwave had abated. The highest maximum or day temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Vidarbha’s Wardha district on Tuesday.

According to a weather warning by the Regional Meteorological Department in Nagpur for the region, “heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places”. A gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Vidarbha is likely in the next 4-5 days.

In Mumbai, the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded a slight dip, but continued to be near or above normal, and was accompanied by high humidity. As per the 48-hour forecast for the city, cloudy skies are expected later this afternoon and in the evening. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsus and 64 per cent humidity.

This April was the third warmest in India in 122 years, the Monthly Weather and Climate Summary issued by the IMD said. This comes after March had remained the warmest over the same period.

Meanwhile, the weather office said a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas around May 4. In its warning for fishermen for May 4, it said squally wind is very likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.