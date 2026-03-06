State offers tax sops for scrapping old vehicles, hikes environmental tax

The budget proposes to cap the motor vehicle tax on such vehicles at a maximum of Rs 30 lakh. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

In a move aimed at tackling pollution, the state government on Friday announced tax incentives for scrapping old vehicles and purchasing new ones, while also doubling the environmental tax on older private vehicles.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the budget presentation, said, “Old vehicles having BS-4 and above emission norms and purchasing new vehicles, 16 per cent concession in motor vehicle tax and while scrapping old vehicles having BS-3 and below emission norms and purchasing new vehicles, 30 percent concession in motor vehicle tax is proposed.”

He also announced an increase in environmental tax on older non-transport (private) vehicles.

Fadnavis said, “Environmental tax on vehicles in the non-transport (private) category having BS-4 and below emission norms have been increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 on two wheelers, from Rs 3000 to Rs 6000 on light motor vehicles (petrol) and from Rs 3500 to Rs 7000 on light motor vehicles (diesel).”