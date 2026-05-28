Scrap VAT on fuel in Maharashtra to cut prices to Rs 70-80, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil urges Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Finance Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Jayant Patil Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding that the state government scrap the value-added tax (VAT) and surcharge on petrol and diesel, keeping the interests of citizens in mind.

Patil said that the state government levies VAT and a surcharge on fuel, which is applicable across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. “In the state, approximately 25 per cent VAT plus a surcharge of Rs 10.12 per litre is levied on petrol, while approximately 24 per cent VAT plus a surcharge of Rs 3.00 per litre is levied on diesel. The state government should abolish this VAT and surcharge on petrol and diesel. By doing so, petrol and diesel, currently priced at Rs 111, could be available directly for Rs 70-80,” he said.