Scrap VAT on fuel in Maharashtra to cut prices to Rs 70-80, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil urges Fadnavis

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Former Maharashtra Finance Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Jayant Patil Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding that the state government scrap the value-added tax (VAT) and surcharge on petrol and diesel, keeping the interests of citizens in mind.
Patil said that the state government levies VAT and a surcharge on fuel, which is applicable across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. “In the state, approximately 25 per cent VAT plus a surcharge of Rs 10.12 per litre is levied on petrol, while approximately 24 per cent VAT plus a surcharge of Rs 3.00 per litre is levied on diesel. The state government should abolish this VAT and surcharge on petrol and diesel. By doing so, petrol and diesel, currently priced at Rs 111, could be available directly for Rs 70-80,” he said.
He said that the continuous price hikes have broken the common man’s back and that urgent relief is required. In his letter, Patil stated that the West Asia conflict is putting immense pressure on India’s economy, including Maharashtra’s. Inflation has surged, with sharp increases in the prices of edible oils, vegetables, and other essential commodities. “This is directly impacting the common man, and the rising prices of petrol and diesel are further compounding the burden,” he said.
“Currently, petrol is being sold at Rs 111.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.86 per litre in Mumbai. Consequently, this inflation has crippled the common public,” said Patil.
Adding to the Opposition’s voice, Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that while the people of the country are suffering from inflation, unemployment, fuel price hikes, and economic instability, the BJP government is attempting to hide its failures behind religious polarisation, events, and emotional issues.
Launching an attack on the government over fuel shortages and rising prices, Wadettiwar stated, “Diesel is being dispensed only after checking the vehicle’s RC book. Farmers use diesel for agricultural work, don’t they? The situation in the country could become similar to a lockdown in the coming days. In the near future, petrol is likely to reach Rs 170 and diesel Rs 150 per litre. The middle class, farmers, and common citizens will be completely crushed. Flights are already being reduced, and fuel shortages are increasing. The government has started pushing the country into an economic abyss,” said Wadettiwar.
“The BJP’s entire politics is aimed at distracting the public from these fundamental issues. Instead of talking about serious issues like petrol-diesel price hikes and farmers’ problems, those in power are spreading discord in society by creating Hindu-Muslim conflicts,” said Wadettiwar.
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