Maharashtra: Vada pav seller held for raping minor

A 27-year-old vada pav seller was arrested in Navi Mumbai on Sunday for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl.

The accused befriended the 15-year-old girl, who lives in his locality, last year. The police said the girl’s parents learnt about the sexual assault in June when she complained of pain in her stomach. A medical examination revealed that she was eight months pregnant. Her parents then registered a complaint with the police.

Initial investigations headed nowhere as the girl only knew the accused’s first name. After questioning locals, the police learnt the full name of the accused and that he had returned to his hometown in Bihar, the police said.

On Sunday, the police nabbed the accused after being tipped off that he had returned to the city. Following his arrest, the police learnt that he was also wanted for two previous offences registered in 2018 — one of kidnapping a minor and another of raping a minor girl.

