Vaccine booster policy: Providing precaution doses as per Centre’s guidelines, Maharashtra govt tells HC

The Maharashtra government recently submitted an affidavit in reply to a PIL by two city-based lawyers seeking framing and swift implementation of vaccine-booster policy, and arranging for booster dose “for every citizen on priority without any delay”.

The state said that based on the Centre’s guidelines, it had, on December 29, last year issued guidelines for precautionary doses for Front Line Workers (FLWs), Health Care Workers (HCWs) and senior citizens aged 60 years and above, who have received two doses of vaccine.

The state government, through Dr Shobha Tehra, Assistant Director in the office of Commissioner, Health Services submitted that the “prioritisation and sequencing of the precaution dose would be based on completion of nine months, that is 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose.”

In an affidavit filed on February 4, the state informed that as on January 31, at least 2,31,12 HCWs and 2,11,463 FLWs had received precautionary doses, while 4,63,289 senior citizens were inoculated with a booster dose in the state.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had on January 21 asked the Centre, Maharashtra government and the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to respond within 10 days to the PIL filed by city-based lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari. The plea also asked the authorities to disclose the vaccine-booster policy for all citizens.

Kapadia said while the Centre has initiated “precaution dose” for FLWs, HCWs and senior citizens, there is no policy for citizens at large and there was confusion prevalent over whether the boosters can be administered six months after the second dose or thereafter. There has to be clarity on the same through the policy, and citizens should know how many booster doses are available in the country, Kapadia added.

However, the BMC, in an affidavit filed on January 31 through its Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala D Gomare, submitted that, till January 29, a total of 2,07,614 precaution doses were administered under its jurisdiction and “for the eligible senior citizens who are bedridden and fit for vaccination as certified by the treating physician, precaution doses can be arranged at their home.”

It added that HCWs and FLWs of armed forces and special forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs and cabinet secretariat will also be given precaution doses as was done during their primary two-dose vaccination.

The central government has not submitted an affidavit in reply as yet.

While the matter was listed for hearing on Tuesday, the same could not be taken up due to paucity of time and will be heard in due course.