Maharashtra: Vacated bungalow long ago, Sule should have verified facts, says Mungantiwar

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday took potshots at NCP president Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule for “incorrectly” suggesting that he was yet to vacate the ministerial bungalow offered to him.

At an NCP party event last week, Sule had claimed that her cousin, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, was yet to move into his official bungalow, Deogiri. She had taken a veiled dig at Mungantiwar, former finance minister, who had occupied the same bungalow during BJP’s reign. “It has now been 100 days that this government has been in power. But my brother is yet to get possession of his official bungalow,” she had claimed, while speaking at the event. Taking a veiled dig at Mungantiwar, she added, “Those teaching us technicalities are yet to move out.”

On Tuesday, Mungantiwar claimed he had vacated the bungalow 25 days ago. “She should have verified facts before making such claims,” claimed Mungantiwar.

