Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Must Read

Maharashtra: Vacated bungalow long ago, Sule should have verified facts, says Mungantiwar

At an NCP party event last week, Sule had claimed that her cousin, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, was yet to move into his official bungalow, Deogiri.

| Mumbai | Published: March 11, 2020 1:06:07 am
Sudhir Mungantiwar, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, maharashtra news, indian express news On Tuesday, Mungantiwar claimed he had vacated the bungalow 25 days ago. “She should have verified facts before making such claims,” claimed Mungantiwar. (Express file)

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday took potshots at NCP president Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule for “incorrectly” suggesting that he was yet to vacate the ministerial bungalow offered to him.

At an NCP party event last week, Sule had claimed that her cousin, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, was yet to move into his official bungalow, Deogiri. She had taken a veiled dig at Mungantiwar, former finance minister, who had occupied the same bungalow during BJP’s reign. “It has now been 100 days that this government has been in power. But my brother is yet to get possession of his official bungalow,” she had claimed, while speaking at the event. Taking a veiled dig at Mungantiwar, she added, “Those teaching us technicalities are yet to move out.”

On Tuesday, Mungantiwar claimed he had vacated the bungalow 25 days ago. “She should have verified facts before making such claims,” claimed Mungantiwar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 10: Latest News

Advertisement