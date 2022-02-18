Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains likely to affect Vidarbha, Marathwada regions

With prediction of rains between February 18 and 20 in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra, the agriculture department has urged the farmers to take necessary precautions to protect the standing rabi crops.

In the Marathwada region, the districts that are likely to be impacted by the unseasonal rains are Nanded, Beed, Parbhani and Latur. Whereas, in Vidarbha region, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim, Amravati and Akola will see the rains.

The weather department has indicated light to moderate rains. However, it will be warm during the days and cold at nights.

The rabi sowing this year covered 61 lakh hectare of land, indicating an increase from the average 52 lakh hectare. The crops sown include wheat, harbara, jowari and pulses. In Vidarbha, orange plantations are likely to be impacted due to the frequent unseasonal showers.