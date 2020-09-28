Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 18,000 cases in single day; death toll above 35,000

As many as 380 fatalities were registered on Sunday, taking the toll to 35,571.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 18,056 new coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra zoomed past 1,339,232, the state health department announced. As many as 380 fatalities were registered during the period, taking the toll to 35,571, it added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the process of purchasing real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kits after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) discontinued its supply to states from September. The current stock of RT-PCR kits with the BMC will last till end-October, officials said. An RT-PCR test is considered to be the most reliable Covid-19 testing method as compared to rapid antigen tests, where there are high chances of ‘false negative’. The average cost of a RT-PCR kit is Rs 450.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in an ICU section of a government hospital in Kolhapur district early this morning, PTI reported. All 15 patients who were in the ICU section were immediately shifted out and the blaze has been extinguished, an official said.