Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 18,000 cases in single day; death toll above 35,000

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 18,056 new coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra zoomed past 1,339,232, the state health department announced. As many as 380 fatalities were registered during the period, taking the toll to 35,571, it added.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the process of purchasing real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kits after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) discontinued its supply to states from September. The current stock of RT-PCR kits with the BMC will last till end-October, officials said. An RT-PCR test is considered to be the most reliable Covid-19 testing method as compared to rapid antigen tests, where there are high chances of ‘false negative’. The average cost of a RT-PCR kit is Rs 450.
Meanwhile, a fire broke out in an ICU section of a government hospital in Kolhapur district early this morning, PTI reported. All 15 patients who were in the ICU section were immediately shifted out and the blaze has been extinguished, an official said.
The coronavirus tally in Thane reached 1,70,157 on Monday after 1,523 new cases were found in the Maharashtra district, an official told news agency PTI. The death toll in the district rose to 4,365 after 30 people succumbed to the viral infection on Sunday, he added. Out of the new cases, 418 were reported from Thane city, 347 from Navi Mumbai, 340 from Kalyan town and the remaining from other parts of the district, the official said.
As part of its drive against those found not wearing masks in public places, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, so far, collected Rs 52.76 lakh in fines from 14,207 people since April, officials said. Of the total amount, Rs 1.9 lakh from 9,218 people has been collected since September 13, when the civic body reduced the amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200, while simultaneously cracking down harder on defaulters as cases in Mumbai were rising. Between April and September 12, when the amount was Rs 1,000, the BMC collected Rs 33.68 lakh in 4,989 instances.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the process of purchasing real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kits after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) discontinued its supply to states from September. The current stock of RT-PCR kits with the BMC will last till end-October, officials said. An RT-PCR test is considered to be the most reliable Covid-19 testing method as compared to rapid antigen tests, where there are high chances of ‘false negative’. The average cost of a RT-PCR kit is Rs 450. In Mumbai, the civic body is conducting about 11,000 to 12,000 Covid-19 tests daily, of which nearly 70 per cent are done using RT-PCR test kits. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BMC was receiving the testing kits from the ICMR free-of-charge.
With 18,056 new coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra zoomed past 1,339,232, the state health department announced. As many as 380 fatalities were registered during the period, taking the toll to 35,571, it added. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.