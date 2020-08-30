Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 7.6 lakh cases; unlock 4.0 may allow more people in offices

scorecardresearch
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune | Updated: August 30, 2020 10:01:10 am
The state on Saturday reported a single-day highest spike of 16,867 coronavirus cases which pushed its case tally to 7,64,281, the state health department said.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: After the Centre issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines, Maharashtra government officials indicated that it was considering increasing the number of people allowed in government and private offices and allowing indoor gyms. However, a decision on doing away with e-pass will be taken after considering the situation in the state.

Sources said that the state government was likely to issue the guidelines in a day or two that may come into effect from September 2. “It is under consideration to increase the number of people in government and private offices,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the state BJP on Saturday warned the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that it would forcibly reopen all the temples in the state if the government did not give permission for it. The BJP’s threat came after a day-long ‘ghantanad andolan’ held across the state.

As the Centre announced fresh guidelines for unlock 4.0, Maharashtra on Saturday reported a single-day highest spike of 16,867 coronavirus cases which pushed its case tally to 7,64,281, the state health department said. With 328 new fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,103, it said in a release. Follow our blog for all the latest updates from Mumbai and Pune, among other areas.

Door to door screening for temperature and oxygen level by health workers in Mankhud area. (File)

In Maharashtra, there are 1,85,131 active cases. 11,541 patients were discharged during the day, taking total recoveries to 5,54,711.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,432 new cases and 31 deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 1,43,389 and death toll to 7,596.

The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,971. Pune city reported 1,972 new cases and 32 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is 98,573 and death toll is 2,507.

So far 40,12,059 tests have been carried out in the state.

13,12,059 people are under home quarantine in Maharashtra while 35,524 are in institutional quarantine.