Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 7.6 lakh cases; unlock 4.0 may allow more people in offices

The state on Saturday reported a single-day highest spike of 16,867 coronavirus cases which pushed its case tally to 7,64,281, the state health department said.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: After the Centre issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines, Maharashtra government officials indicated that it was considering increasing the number of people allowed in government and private offices and allowing indoor gyms. However, a decision on doing away with e-pass will be taken after considering the situation in the state.

Sources said that the state government was likely to issue the guidelines in a day or two that may come into effect from September 2. “It is under consideration to increase the number of people in government and private offices,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the state BJP on Saturday warned the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that it would forcibly reopen all the temples in the state if the government did not give permission for it. The BJP’s threat came after a day-long ‘ghantanad andolan’ held across the state.

