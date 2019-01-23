Maharashtra: University tag for Fergusson

The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to grant the Pune-based Fergusson College, which is among the oldest and iconic educational institutes in the state, university status. The college, run by the Deccan Education Society and established by stalwarts like Lokmanya Tilak and Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, had earlier received the nod from the University Grants Commission for the new tag.

The tag will make it eligible for grants under the Centre’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyaan. The college has been an autonomous institute since 2016. The new tag will be applicable from next academic year.