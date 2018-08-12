Maharashtra unit of AAP to launch mass contact programme from August 15

Further, from August 15 to September 30, the party plans to launch a membership drive in the state with a target to induct 10 lakh workers. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Further, from August 15 to September 30, the party plans to launch a membership drive in the state with a target to induct 10 lakh workers. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

To reach out to the people on various issues, the Maharashtra unit of AAP has decided to launch a mass contract programme across the state from August 15. The programme will continue till September 30.

AAP leaders said that on Wednesday, workers would go door to door and cover a stretch of around 5 km each in areas where the party has a following.

“The volunteers will speak on corruption issues, the promises we have made and what we plan to do. Some of the promises include giving a 500-sq ft house to and paying Rs 6,000 monthly to farmers as well as unemployed youths,” said Brigadier Sudhir Sawant, state convener of AAP during an interaction with mediapersons on Saturday.

Sawant, who was appointed the state convener in June, said that the organisation rebuilding exercise was underway and would be completed soon. “We plan to contest all Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Maharashtra in 2019. While we won’t ally with parties such as BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, we may go for alliance with smaller like-minded organisations. As of now, we have identified candidates for some Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies,” he added. Last month, AAP had invited applications from party workers in Pune for a potential chief ministerial candidate. It had received around 600 applications. “We will soon launch such a programme in Mumbai. We will also induct leaders from other parties if they don’t have criminal or corruption cases against them,” said Sawant.

Further, from August 15 to September 30, the party plans to launch a membership drive in the state with a target to induct 10 lakh workers. “We will raise basic issues faced by the people and make the BJP respond… At present, the BJP is setting a divisive agenda and making other parties to react to it,” said Sawant.

