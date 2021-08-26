Maharashtra: Union rail ministry approves 63 additional trains to Konkan region for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Union Railway Ministry has given its nod to an additional 63 special trains for Konkan region in Maharashtra during the ten days of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve Thursday said, “We have decided to provide an additional 63 special trains to accommodate the demand from people during the festival.”

Earlier, the railway ministry had already announced plans to deploy 112 special trains between Mumbai and Konkan.

“If the demand for train travel increases, we will provide more special trains. We want to ensure people are not inconvenienced and kept on waiting lists.” If the numbers on the waiting list increases considerably, we will put in services of more trains,” Danve said.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across coastal Konkan in almost every household and community. A sizeable number of people from Konkan who migrated to Mumbai and its neighbourhood return to their native villages during the festival.