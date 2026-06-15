Maharashtra targets July rollout for unified MMR bus plan

A separate study group, headed by the BEST general manager and comprising municipal commissioners from all MMR municipal corporations, will examine the technical group’s recommendations and submit a final proposal to the state government by July 31. (Image generated using AI)

In a major push to integrate public bus transport across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra government on Monday formed a technical croup and a high-level study group to prepare a common operating framework, rationalise routes and fares, and pave the way for seamless travel across municipal boundaries.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Monday, the move is part of the state’s effort to prepare an Integrated Bus Transportation Plan for the MMR, which aims to bring multiple public transport operators under a coordinated system.

The eight-member technical group, headed by BEST’s assistant general manager (Transport and Operations), has been tasked with preparing a route rationalisation plan by July 15. The group includes representatives of municipal transport undertakings across the MMR, the GR stated.