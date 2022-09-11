scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Maharashtra: Uddhav’s supporters ‘clash’ with CM Shinde’s followers, booked for rioting and dacoity

The police said a leader of the Uddhav faction, Mahesh Sawant, from Mahim and his supporters have been booked for unlawful assembly, rioting, assault and dacoity. The fight was an outcome of a fracas that took place over serving water during a Ganpati visarjan procession Saturday.

No arrest has been made so far. On the other hand, no action has been initiated by the police on a cross complaint filed by Mahesh Sawant, his lawyer alleged.

A fight broke out among Shiv Sena workers in the party’s bastion in Mumbai’s Dadar (west) Sunday. A source said that a group supporting Uddhav Thackeray allegedly beat up supporters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the wee hours of Sunday. The police said a leader of the Uddhav faction, Mahesh Sawant, from Mahim and his supporters have been booked for unlawful assembly, rioting, assault and dacoity. The fight was an outcome of a fracas that took place over serving water during a Ganpati visarjan procession Saturday.

No arrest has been made so far. On the other hand, no action has been initiated by the police on a cross complaint filed by Mahesh Sawant, his lawyer alleged.

The complainant, Santosh Telvane, 49, told the police the incident took place when a mob led by Mahesh Sawant attacked him and his supporters.

Mahesh Sawant and his men threw stones and attacked them with bamboo sticks, the complainant said. Telvane also alleged that the mob robbed his gold chain worth Rs 2.60 lakh. Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered against Mahesh Sawant and over 30 people under Indian Penal Code Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly prosecuting common object), 395 (dacoity), 324 (hurt by dangerous weapon), 323 (hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...

Mahesh Sawant’s lawyer Girish Sawant said: “Mahesh Sawant is being falsely implicated. He has also filed a complaint against them but the police have not taken any action yet.” Mahesh Sawant has alleged that one person from the Shinde camp fired from his gun.

The complainant, Telvane, sells vegetables near the office of Saamna newspaper, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena party, near Prabhadevi. Telvane is shakha pramukh (local branch leader) of Shiv Sena from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp.

He told the police, “Mahesh Sawant lives in my neighbourhood. For the last three months due to the political situation, I joined MLA Sada Sarvankar from Eknath Shinde camp and hence Mahesh Sawant has a grudge against me. On September 9 during the Visarjan procession, we had kept a stall near Prabhadevi junction to serve water and Mahesh Sawant’s party workers, too, were serving water next to us.

Advertisement

“Around 12 am (Saturday) there was a minor argument over our groups chanting slogans and we amicably solved the issue but Mahesh Sawant held a grudge against me over it. On 11 September around 12.30 am, my nephew Vikas Telvane, friend Vivek Patil and Ganesh Patil were chatting near Hanuman temple. At this time, Mahesh Sawant accompanied by Shailesh Mali, Sanjay Bhagat, Vinayak Devrukhkar, Prathamesh Bidu, Vipul Tatkar, Yashwant Vichle, Vijay Pandey, Chandan Salunkhe, Sanjay Sawant, Dutesh Rahate, Ravi Padyachil and 20 to 25 unknown people came with swords, chopper, bamboo and sticks.”

More from Mumbai

A police official from Dadar police station confirmed that no one has been arrested and no cross FIR has been registered in the case so far.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 01:42:45 pm
Next Story

‘Fully present living with joy’: Elderly woman does the tango while waiting for a train

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Uttarakhand Waqf Board to demolish illegal structures on its land

Uttarakhand Waqf Board to demolish illegal structures on its land

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt
Express Research

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt

Premium
Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

The making of Netaji statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days

The making of Netaji statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days

Premium
Bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen's demise
Royal Protocol

Bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen's demise

Telugu superstar Krishnam Raju passes away

Telugu superstar Krishnam Raju passes away

India will have more than 27 million obese children by 2030. Can we combat this?

India will have more than 27 million obese children by 2030. Can we combat this?

Premium
Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?
Asia Cup final

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement