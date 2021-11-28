‘Wasn’t distracted by calamities, will continue to work for common man’: Uddhav on completing two years in office

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that his government will continue working for the welfare of the common man and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had succeeded in turning moments of crisis into an opportunity.

“We did not get distracted during man-made and natural calamities and will never get distracted in future as well. No matter the number of crises that may come, we will continue to work for the welfare of common man,” Thackeray said in a statement issued on the occasion of the completion of two years in office as CM.

Thackeray, who is recuperating in a private hospital after a spine surgery two weeks ago, thanked the people of Maharashtra for supporting the government.

The CM further said that most of the last two years of the government went into tackling the COVID-19 pandemic systematically and efficiently. “Despite the pandemic, the government worked hard on various fronts and succeeded in turning the crisis into an opportunity,” he said.

Thackeray further stated that there was no negativity in his government and the administration while tackling the pandemic. “We have worked hard to improve industrial investment, agriculture infrastructure, housing, employment, water supply, solar energy, environment, tourism, forest, and the focus has been on how the common man will get the actual benefits,” he added.

Thackeray listed various decisions and works such as Hindu Hrudaysamarat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor (Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway) that will be opened soon and Coastal Road, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Metro routes and roads will create boost transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

He further said that under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme, farmer crop loans to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore had been waived and the government provided Rs 2,600 crore to hospitals and 14.5 lakh people were treated free of cost under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Scheme.