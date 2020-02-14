Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray rejigs bureaucracy, Manisha Mhaiskar moved out of urban development-II department

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appointed Jayshree Bhoj (2003 batch), formerly managing director of the Maharashtra State Films. (File) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appointed Jayshree Bhoj (2003 batch), formerly managing director of the Maharashtra State Films. (File)

Mahesh Pathak, a 1990-batch IAS officer, on Thursday replaced Manisha Mhaiskar (1992 batch) as the principal secretary of the urban development-II department.

Mhaiskar, who was considered as a trusted bureaucrat of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will now assume charge as the protocol secretary, which is seen in bureaucratic circles as a relatively lighter posting. The urban development-II department oversees distribution of funds, development initiatives and functioning of all urban local bodies in the state. Mhaiskar had been heading the department for five years.

In a fresh round of bureaucratic transfers executed on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also appointed Jayshree Bhoj (2003 batch), formerly managing director of the Maharashtra State Films, Stage and Cultural Affairs Development Corporation, as an additional municipal commissioner with the BMC.

Dr Vijay Suryavanshi (2006 batch) and Chandrakant Dange (2010 batch) were appointed as municipal commissioners of the Kalyan Dombivali and the Mira Bhayander municipal corporations, respectively.

While Sachindra Pratap Singh will be the new commissioner (Animal Husbandary), M Devendra Singh was transferred as Yavatmal collector, D M Muglikar as Parbhani collector and P Siva Shankar as Nanded collector. Sources said that Uddhav is likely to announce another round of transfers of senior bureaucrats on Friday.

