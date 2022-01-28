Maharashtra: CM-led panel to study task force report for implementing NEP

THE MAHARASHTRA Cabinet on Thursday decided to set up a ministerial committee under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the slew of recommendations made by the task force headed by scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state.

Set up by the state government in November 2020, the task force submitted its report in June 2021 which was tabled in the Cabinet on Thursday, said sources.

The task force has made nine major recommendations that include increasing the three-year degree courses to four-year courses, granting the university status to educational institutes that have completed 50 years, setting up a research council to provide attention to higher education and bringing out the white paper on the financial condition of the universities.

It has also recommended a policy for admission to engineering degree of students who studied at polytechnic after 10th and making statutory provisions for the functioning of the foreign universities in the state.

The Thackeray-led committee will include the ministers for Higher and Technical Education, School Education, Sports, Medical Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, Skill Development as its members. The Cabinet gave the approval to set up a study committee of Mumbai and Pune University to prepare a plan for migrating from the current three-year courses to four-year courses. It also approved setting up another committee of five vice-chancellors and other experts of non-agricultural universities in the state to confer university status on educational institutions which have completed 50 years. This committee will also look into the drafting of multidisciplinary higher education institutions, rethinking the jurisdiction of educational institutions in the state and establishing excellence centres for teaching and learning.

Sources said the CM-led committee will finalise the policy for the state after after getting reports from these committees.

Meanwhile, while discussing the Covid situation in the state, the Cabinet referred to countries going mask-free. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope raised the issue of mask-free countries and suggested that the Centre and state study it. Sources said that the state Covid task force would be consulted on the same.