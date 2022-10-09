Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction lists 3 preferences for alternate party symbol

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) passed an order freezing the electoral symbol of the Shiv Sena – bow and arrow – based on a plea filed by the party’s faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena Sunday wrote to the ECI listing its three preferences for the alternate poll symbol – trishul (trident), rising sun and mashaal (torch).

“We have already sent a letter to the ECI giving our preferences for the symbol. The preferences are the trishul, maashal, and the rising sun,” said Arvind Sawant, South Mumbai MP and a leader of the Uddhav-led group.

Notably, as per the latest list of free symbols published on the website of the ECI in September last year, none of the preferences of the Uddhav-led Sena is available at the moment.

Uddhav is slated to address party workers and supporters over the issue of the party symbol freeze Sunday at 6 pm.

However, in contrast to the Uddhav-led faction, the Eknath Shinde-led group has not prepared any list of alternate party symbols. Leaders of the Shinde group said they would be staking claim to the bow and arrow symbol.

“The ECI decision is an injustice to us. We are still firm on our stand of staking claim to the bow and arrow, as it’s our right. We are the real Shiv Sena… We are sad that the symbol has been frozen,” said state minister and Shinde faction spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar.

He alleged that the symbol has been frozen as the Uddhav-led faction did not submit its reply to the ECI on time.

“They didn’t submit their reply on time. In fact, they kept asking for more time. The ECI then decided to freeze the symbol and now the faction (Uddhav) is blaming us and criticising the ECI… they are just trying to get sympathy from people by doing this,” said Kesarkar, adding that “we have accepted the decision (of the ECI) and will approach the ECI again and present our side.”