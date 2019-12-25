Maharashtra: Uddhav seeks classical language status for Marathi, writes to PM

“Marathi language fulfills all the required criteria for granting the classical language status. Despite the repeated follow up, the issue is still pending with the Ministry of Culture,” Uddhav Thackeray. “Marathi language fulfills all the required criteria for granting the classical language status. Despite the repeated follow up, the issue is still pending with the Ministry of Culture,” Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to grant classical language status to Marathi and sought his intervention for immediate action on the issue.

In the letter to Modi, Thackeray said an expert committee appointed by the state government had submitted a proposal to the Centre in November 2013 seeking to grant classical status to Marathi.

“Marathi language fulfills all the required criteria for granting the classical language status. Despite the repeated follow up, the issue is still pending with the Ministry of Culture,” he said.

The chief minister has further said that the government has got to know that the proposal is pending with the linguistic committee of the Sahitya Akademi.

“Since it is pending for long time, you should personally intervene to grant classical language status to Marathi,” the letter stated.

The Shiv Sena has been vocal in demanding a classical language status for Marathi. Party MPs had staged a protest outside the parliament last year.

Sources in the government said that the an appeal in the Madras High Court challenging the decision of the then Central government to award the classical language status to Telugu, Kannada, Odiya and Malayalam languages had put a hold on the decision on Marathi.

The HC has finally discarded the petition. So the Union government can take a decision on it, an official said.

