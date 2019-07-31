Maharashtra: Uddhav assures party workers: ‘Bhujbal, his family won’t be inducted into Sena’

AFTER DAYS of speculation, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has assured party workers from Nashik that senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal will not be inducted into the party.

Sources in the Sena said Uddhav held a meeting with party activists from Nashik district on Tuesday as part of the preparations for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. During the meeting, the activists raised the issue about Bhujbal’s likely induction in the party, a Sena leader said.

“The Sena chief has assured the activists that Bhujbal or his family members will not be inducted into the party,” a Sena functionary said.

Speculations about Bhujbal, his son Pankaj, a sitting MLA from Nandgaon, and nephew Sameer’s likely entry into the Sena were rife after Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir joined the Sena last week. However, Bhujbal has dismissed this as a rumour.

Ravindra Tiwari, a shiv sainik from Vikhroli, had put up posters against Bhujbal outside the Shiv Sena headquarters in Dadar and the Thackeray residence Matoshree, along with some other prominent places in the city.

The banners were a reminder that it was Bhujbal who had got Sena supremo Bal Thackeray arrested. ‘People of Maharashtra can never forget the pain inflicted on saheb (Bal Thackeray). You (Bhujbal) stay where you are’, read the banner.

Besides, senior Sena leaders and ministers Subhash Desai, Eknath Shinde and MP Sanjay Raut were reportedly not in favour of Bhujbal’s entry, a Sena leader said, adding that it will not go down well with the party cadre.