Maharashtra UCC panel member resigns over public feedback process, ‘non-member’ at meeting

Two days after Maharashtra’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee held its second meeting, retired Bombay High Court Judge Justice RC Chavan has resigned from the panel, citing differences over the process of seeking public feedback and questioning the alleged presence and role of a non-member at the meeting.

The seven-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjana Desai, was set up in July to draft rules and recommendations for implementing UCC in the state.

Justice Chavan sent his resignation on September 19, hours after the committee held an online meeting. The state government accepted it on Monday.

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Phone calls and messages to Justice Desai seeking her comment went unanswered.