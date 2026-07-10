No Christian, Muslim representation in UCC committee, says Congress’ Dalwai in memorandum to Fadnavis

In the memorandum, Hussain Dalwai advised the state government to hold a dialogue with representatives of all religions and communities, underlining that UCC concerns all. (Credits: X/ Husain Dalwai)

Senior Congress leader and former minister Hussain Dalwai on Friday, July 10, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, raising objections over the composition of a committee set up to draft rules for proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) legislation, highlighting the non-inclusion of Christians and Muslims.

In the memorandum, Hussain Dalwai advised the state government to hold a dialogue with representatives of all religions and communities, underlining that UCC concerns all.

He said, “UCC is a sensitive issue which concerns every community, religion and segment of the society. Therefore, the government should hold dialogue with representatives of all religions and communities. It should invite and hold discussions with all social organisations. Only after taking into consideration suggestions and objections from all sections should the government take a final decision on this subject.”