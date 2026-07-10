No Christian, Muslim representation in UCC committee, says Congress’ Dalwai in memorandum to Fadnavis

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Senior Congress leader and former minister Hussain Dalwai on Friday, July 10, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, raising objections over the composition of a committee set up to draft rules for proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) legislation, highlighting the non-inclusion of Christians and Muslims.
In the memorandum, Hussain Dalwai advised the state government to hold a dialogue with representatives of all religions and communities, underlining that UCC concerns all.
He said, “UCC is a sensitive issue which concerns every community, religion and segment of the society. Therefore, the government should hold dialogue with representatives of all religions and communities. It should invite and hold discussions with all social organisations. Only after taking into consideration suggestions and objections from all sections should the government take a final decision on this subject.”
Expressing serious concern over the current composition of the committee, Dalwai said, “On matters like UCC you cannot have a selective approach. The wider consultations will give it greater weightage and credibility. The suggestions and objections from various groups are necessary for any legislation. And more so when it comes to sensitive issues like UCC.”
Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, July 9, announced the government’s decision to form a seven member committee to draft comprehensive rules for UCC and table the Bill during the upcoming winter session.
The committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, is expected to submit its report to the government within six months.
The committee also includes former Bombay High Court judges Justice RC Chavan and Justice SG Mehare, former Maharashtra chief secretary DK Jain, former Maharashtra Advocate-General Birendra Saraf, social activist Ramesh Patange and educationist Dr Suvarna Rawal.
Announcing the government’s decision to form the committee to draft UCC rules, Devendra Fadnavis said, “The government will bring the UCC in the Nagpur winter session. The seven member committee will evolve the draft legislation. The government wants to bring the UCC legislation in both the houses of state legislative assembly and council for discussion and passage in the winter session.”
The Congress leader asserted that he was not taking any extreme stand on the proposed legislation, but “my concern is the government cannot suo moto take a decision for people on such matters.”
“It has to give an audience to every segment of society and religion. This is also the spirit of the Indian Constitution,” he said.
He pointed out the lack of religious diversity in the current committee and said, “Such non-inclusive approach does not augur well for the democracy and inclusive approach which is integral to Maharashtra.”
Therefore, he continued, “I urge the government to restructure the committee to include representatives from Christian and Muslim religion.”
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