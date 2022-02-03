Maharashtra: Two trekkers die after falling off peak on Katarwadi mountain

Two trekkers died while descending from a peak, locally called Shivarat Shendi or Thumbs Up peak, on the Katarwadi mountain in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as trekking trainer Anil Wagh (35) of Ahmednagar and his nephew Mayur Mhaske (22). The police said the rope they were using to descend snapped and they fell down leading to their deaths.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm when a group of 17 people from Ahmednagar, including 14 minors (eight girls and six boys), were coming down from the 120-foot tall Thumbs Up peak, named because of its shape. All the minors were safe, said the police.

They successfully climbed the Katarwadi mountain and the Thumbs Up peak with the help of ropes attached to the slope using nails.

“While descending, Wagh and Mhaske were also removing the nail to detach the rope and something went wrong and the rope gave way. The duo fell and suffered severe injuries. It is not clear from what height they fell,” said senior inspector Sameer Baravkar of the Chandwad police station.

The villagers helped the trekkers and the police to bring the duo down from the mountain. They were rushed to Manmad sub-district hospital but declared dead on arrival.

“There are several mountains, hills and forts here. Trekkers keep coming here but they do not inform us. This seems to be the first fatal accident here. The rocks have gotten brittle on the peak and so the nail may have slipped out,” said a police officer.

Wagh was a trek and Karate trainer from Savedi and ran a trek group named Indraprasth. He is survived by his mother, wife and two children. His nephew Mhaske was from Dahigaon and was unmarried. The police said a case of accidental death was registered.