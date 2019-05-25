Maharashtra: Two Shiv Sena rebels among six state legislators now MPs

Six out of 13 Maharashtra legislators who contested the Lok Sabha elections have won, and will now give up their memberships of the state legislature. The winning candidates include two sitting Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra who had defected to other parties in the run-up to the polls.

Advertising

Sena’s MLA from Loha, Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, upset former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan to win the Nanded Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket. Also, Suresh (Bala) Dhanorkar, who had won the Warora assembly seat on a Sena ticket, was the sole Congress candidate to register a win, upsetting Union Minister Hansraj Ahir.

While another Shiv Sena MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav had also rebelled against the party to contest from the Aurangabad seat as an independent, he lost the poll.

Two other sitting legislators — AIMIM’s Imtiyaz Jaleel and Congress MLC Subhash Zambad — were also in the fray from Aurangabad. Jaleel won the bout.

Maharashtra’s senior BJP minister Girish Bapat, a sitting MLA, also registered a win from Pune, while another BJP sitting MLA, Unmesh Patil, won from Jalgaon.

Advertising

NCP MLC Sunil Tatkare, a former minister, defeated Cabinet minister Anant Geete from Raigad.

According to the rules, the winning MLAs will have to resign from the state legislature. This would mean that the BJP and Sena’s tally in the legislative assembly will go down by two each, while AIMIM’s tally will drop from two to one. But with state assembly polls scheduled in October this year, election officials said that bypolls are unlikely to be held for the vacated seats.

Other MLAs who were in the fray included Jiva Pandu Gavit (CPM), Sangram Jagtap and Rana Jagjitsingh Patil (NCP), Kunal Patil and K C Padvi (Congress). A Samajwadi Party legislator from Uttar Pradesh, Subhash Pasi, was also in the poll fray from a Mumbai seat.