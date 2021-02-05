Maharashtra: Two men ‘arrested with narcotics’ in Kurla

The main accused, Zakir Hussain Shaikh alias Babu Patri, was a narcotics supplier to at least 15 peddlers. (Representational)

An NCB team raided a house near Kurla Railway Station in the early hours of Friday and arrested two men with mephedrone, ganja and cough syrup. The main accused, Zakir Hussain Shaikh alias Babu Patri, was a narcotics supplier to at least 15 peddlers and has had cases registered against him in the past, officials said.

NCB Mumbai intercepted Shaikh and his associate Sahab Mulla and recovered 20 kg codeine-based cough syrup, 56 gram mephedrone and 450 gram ganja, officials said.

“Shaikh is a notorious drug trafficker in Kurla and he was booked in two narcotics cases by ANC in 2010-11 and other cases under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon). He was running a distribution network of various drugs in Bandra, Kurla and south Mumbai,” an official said.

After his arrest in narcotics cases in the past, Shaikh was more careful, the official added. “He would not give more than 2 gram mephedrone to peddlers so that even if they were arrested, they would be released on bail since it is a small quantity,” the official said.

He said Shaikh also claimed to be a police informer and had considerable clout in Kurla.

