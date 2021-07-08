Maharashtra: Two IPS officers of state cadre to go on central deputation

Ishu Sindhu of the 2007 batch is on foreign training and will soon return to Maharashtra.

TWO IPS officers of the Maharashtra cadre will go on a central deputation approved by the state.

Deputy commissioner of police Akhilesh Singh of the 2008 batch had applied for a posting to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is likely to join a post in Uttar Pradesh. At present, he is working as the commandant of the state reserve police in Goregaon. He has worked as the superintendent of police in Ahmednagar and in districts like Beed, Akola, Dhule and Yavatmal. He has also worked as deputy commissioner of police of zones III and VII. He hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Ishu Sindhu of the 2007 batch is on foreign training and will soon return to Maharashtra. He was working as a superintendent of Ahmednagar district and will join the cabinet secretariat as deputy secretary. The file has now been sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for approval.