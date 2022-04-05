Maharashtra: Two injured as fire breaks out in chawl

Two persons were injured after fire broke out in a house in BDD Chawl in Worli on Monday evening. According to an official of Disaster Management Cell, the fire broke out in BDD Chawl number 55 near Jambori Maidan in Worli around 4 pm due to leakage in LPG cylinder.

The fire was doused in nearly one-and-a-half hours. Two persons, identified as Sunita Vanjari (47) and Nisha Patakar (43), were admitted in Kasturba Hospital and Nair Hospital respectively.

While Vanjari is in a critical condition with 70 per cent to 80 per cent burn injuries, Patakar’s condition is stable.