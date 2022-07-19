In Maharashtra, two friends bring out a ‘tomato diary’ to guide farmers

Ajit Korde and Ganesh Nazirkar have many things in common. Classmates since Class 11, these 35-year-olds are passionate farmers who have used their educational background in agricultural sciences to become champion growers of vegetables, grapes and sugarcane in Maharashtra. The duo are also the brains behind ‘Tomato Nondhbahi’, a diary that works as a step-by-step guide for tomato growers in the state.

More than 5,000 copies of the diary have been sold ever since its launch last June and the second edition was launched this June. Priced at Rs 200, the diary includes best practices in tomato cultivation, a time table for farmers to maintain, and observations. Demand from farmers has been good, say Nazirkar and Korde.

According to Korde, the need for such a diary was felt when he had to interact with scientists from the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Horticulture Research in 2020-21 about the attack of ‘tomato mosaic virus’ on the tomato crop. Back then, tomato growers across the country were stumped when the virus attacked, leading to early fruit fall and destruction of their crop.

“Scientists asked me about the inputs in my crop. Ever since I started farming, I maintain a log of my on-field activities. So, I was able to reproduce the list of chemicals and sprays I have used on my crop,” he said.

Korde, who grows vegetables and sugarcane in over 70 acres of land in Mirewadi village in Satara’s Phaltan taluka, is known for following progressive agricultural practices that have allowed him to harvest quality produce in record quantity. For Korde, tomato is a major produce that he sells directly at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee market in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Tomato as a crop, Korde said, is heavily dependent on the correct use of inputs or chemical products used in farming. Throughout the six-month lifecycle of the crop, farmers need to use pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators etc. “However, most of us do not keep a track of what is being used, leave alone the investment we are putting into the crop. Most growers go by the advice given by the input shop owner without realising whether it is helping them or not,” he said. The tomato diary, both Korde and Nazirkar said, addresses this problem by giving farmers a ready reckoner of the best practices used in tomato cultivation.

While such best practices are easily available in horticulture crops like grapes and pomegranates, this is probably the first time that farmers themselves have come out with a step-by-step guide for tomato growers.

Nazirkar, who hails from Gokhali village in the same taluka as Korde, said their diary fulfills a few more important needs. “Farmers do not keep track of investment and return on investments (ROIs). Our publication allows farmers to note this down in a systematic format. At the end of the season, if they are in loss, it would give them an idea on whether to continue with the same crop or not,” said Nazirkar.

Another important feature of the diary is that it helps farmers personalise and customise their set of practices as per local needs. “Agriculture has numerous variables and no two fields can produce similar produce even if everything remains the same. So this diary will allow farmers to keep a track of inputs and the way it behaved on their fields. Our hope is that tomato growers would be able to evolve the best practices for their fields with this diary,” Nazirkar added.

Sagar Ghadge, a farmer from Wai taluka of Satara, started using the diary last year. Ghadge, who grows vegetables on 5 acres of land, said it has helped him streamline and economise his farming. “Best practices apart, this is the first time I can see my calculations clearly,” he said.