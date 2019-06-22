Toggle Menu
Maharashtra: Two directors of Galaxy Group arrested after 20 years on the run

A CID press release stated: “The Galaxy Group of Companies had five different companies registered with Kanpur Registrar of Companies Office... In 1999, this company had lured investors by promising to invest in high-return schemes and misappropriated... Rs 7,08,49,266.”

Satishchandra Bhagwati-prasad Mishra (65) and Ramkrishna Premchand Dube (58) were wanted in connection with 26 offences, which were being probed by the CID and other agencies.

In a joint operation, Maharashtra State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested two directors of Galaxy Group of Companies, who were absconding for the past 20 years in connection to an alleged case of cheating and misappropriation of Rs 7.08 crore.

