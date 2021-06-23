Maharashtra: Two-day Monsoon Session of state legislature from July 5

“The BAC has decided to hold Monsoon Session on July 5 and 6. The decision has been taken considering the existing situation and to ensure that Covid-19 does not spread further,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab told mediapersons.

The two-day Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin from July 5. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the legislature on Tuesday, considering the existing Covid-19 situation and the threat of an upcoming third wave.

A statement from the government said that the temporary schedule for the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on July 5 and July 6 was discussed at the meeting. It will be finalised in the next BAC meeting.

To attend the session, one has to undergo RT-PCR test irrespective of having taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The state legislature will hold an RT-PCR test drive on July 3 and 4.

To ensure there is no crowding, the ministers can be accompanied by only one person each, while entry for private citizens is restricted. Also, to ensure social distancing, only one legislator will be allowed to sit on a bench and while legislators will be accommodated in the visitor’s gallery. Each legislator will get a kit containing a face shield, mask, gloves and sanitiser.

“The BAC has decided to hold Monsoon Session on July 5 and 6. The decision has been taken considering the existing situation and to ensure that Covid-19 does not spread further,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab told mediapersons.

The meeting was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Speaker (Assembly) Narhari Zirwal, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar and Anil Parab among others.