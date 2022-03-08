Maharashtra: Two cops seriously injured in gelatin blast

Two policemen attached with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Raigad police were grievously injured in a blast of gelatin material, which they were attempting to dispose of on Tuesday in Mahad area of Raigad.

The injured have been identified as constables Ramesh Kuthe, 36 and Aashirvad Ladage,45 who were sent to Navi Mumbai’s MGM hospital for the treatment.

Another constable, Rahul Mahadev Patil, sustained minor injuries but he is stable and was given first aid.

Atul Zende, the Raigad Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, “A green corridor was created to move both policemen to Navi Mumbai from Mahad.”

According to the police , the incident took place at 6.45pm at Isane Kamble village where the BDDS team had gone to dispose of the explosives, which were seized in 2013 by Mangao police station.

The police said the gelatin and detonators were being disposed of as the orders for the same were received by the BDDS team

While the disposal was underway, the gelatin suddenly exploded and both policemen sustained injuries in the blast.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital from where they were shifted to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai. “Both have sustained serious injuries but exact details can be revealed only by doctors after examination,” said a police officer.