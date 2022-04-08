Maharashtra: Two cops from Vanrai police transferred over action against slum residents

Two Police Inspectors, including a senior inspector of Vanrai police station, have been transferred to the north region control room for alleged high-handedness and assault while taking action against residents of a slum, who had filed a complaint against a developer.

On March 9, a complaint was received from residents of a slum who were objecting to a signboard put up by a developer in Veetbhatti in Goregaon (East), which is to be redeveloped under the SRA scheme. Police officials visited the spot but no action was taken. The local residents alleged that when they confronted the police, they were lathicharged.

The residents then took out a morcha at the Vanrai police station in Goregaon (East) and raised slogans against the police. Zonal DCP Somnath Gharge had then ordered an inquiry. Following the probe conducted by Divisional Assistant Police Commissioner Rajendra Mohite, Senior Inspector Narendra More and Inspector Vinod Patil were transferred to the control room.