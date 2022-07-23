scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Maharashtra: Two cases in which BJP leaders quizzed transferred to CBI

The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR in March 2021 against unknown persons under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), days after then leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had alleged there was hectic lobbying by IPS officers for plum postings in exchange for money with politicians in then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Written by Sagar Rajput | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 2:23:30 am
Another case in which BJP leader Girish Mahajan and 28 others were booked for extortion and criminal conspiracy has also been transferred to the CBI. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has issued an order directing the state police to transfer the investigation of a case concerning sensitive call recordings being leaked from the State Intelligence Department (SID). The Mumbai Police had recorded the statement of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while probing the case.

Another case in which BJP leader Girish Mahajan and 28 others were booked for extortion and criminal conspiracy has also been transferred to the CBI.

The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR in March 2021 against unknown persons under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), days after then leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had alleged there was hectic lobbying by IPS officers for plum postings in exchange for money with politicians in then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Read in Explained |Explained: Why was Devendra Fadnavis questioned in a phone-tapping case?

Fadnavis had said that he has 6.3 GB worth of data of call records, obtained from phone tapping allegedly conducted by the then SID commissioner Rashmi Shukla, in which names of several key police officers were discussed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

The MVA government had then asked then additional chief secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte to inquire into the phone tapping and how the recordings were leaked. Subsequently, a case was registered by the Mumbai Police and the statements of Fadnavis and Shukla were recorded.

Sources in the DGP office on Friday confirmed to The Indian Express that the case was being handed over to the CBI.

Similarly, the investigation of another case in which BJP leader Girish Mahajan and 28 others were booked under extortion and criminal conspiracy has also been transferred to the CBI.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by lawyer Vijay Patil, who is also one of the directors of the Jilha Maratha Vidyaprasarak Sahakari Samaaj – a cooperative educational institute in Jalgaon. The case was lodged at Nimbhora police station in Jalgaon in December 2020 and the investigation was handed over to Kothrud police station in Pune.

The alleged offence was committed over a period of time between January 2018 till the time of registration of the case.

More from Mumbai

According to the FIR, as part of the criminal conspiracy involving all the accused, Patil was threatened and asked to resign. Patil has alleged that during a visit to Pune in 2018, he was forcibly taken to a flat in Sadashiv Peth area, confined there and was asked for money. He was also threatened that he will be booked in false offences. Patil also made allegations of forgery by some of the suspects in order to gain control of the Jalgaon-based institute.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement