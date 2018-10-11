Maharashtra: Two arrested for altering school marksheets

The police in Bhayander busted a shop where two employees allegedly altered marks in school marksheets for a fee. Acting on a tip-off, officials from the Naya Nagar police station raided a shop inside Shanti Shopping Centre in Bhayander last week, posing as customers.

The undercover policemen had come with a Class 10 marksheet and a Class 12 Commerce stream marksheet issued by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

The customers asked whether the shop employees could increase marks on the marksheets in a way that the alteration would not be detected upon inspection.

Inspector Balaji Pandhare, Senior Inspector, Naya Nagar police station, said that the men asked for Rs 1,000 to alter marks in each marksheet.

The police then arrested Rajesh Reshamlal (36) and Tilak Reshamlal (38) on charges of defrauding the state education board. Pandhare said the accused have altered marks on at least 10 marksheets so far.

The two men were booked for cheating and forgery under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

