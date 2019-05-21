Maharashtra: Twenty-year-old mentally-challenged woman raped in Palghar

A 20-year-old mentally unstable woman was allegedly raped several times by her 30-year-old neighbour in Palghar, police said. The incident came to light when the woman’s family found she was pregnant.

Advertising

According to police, the woman’s mother lodged an FIR after the woman was found two-month pregnant. “The woman’s parents work as labourers at building sites and brick kilns. The woman is mentally unstable and lives with her parents,” an officer from Palghar police said.

The complainant told the police that their daughter had been complaining about stomach ache for sometime and when they got her checked from the local health centre, they found she was pregnant. “When asked, the victim said she was raped by their neighbour over the past couple of months,” the officer said. The accused allegedly used to visit the victim’s house after her parents left for work everyday, police said. “The accused used to lure her with sweets and biscuits,” the officer said. The man had allegedly raped her multiple times over the past two months and had also threatened her not to tell anyone, police said.

“We have lodged an FIR and we are looking for the accused. He will be arrested soon,” said a senior officer from Waliv police. The accused is on the run.