Maharashtra: Tumsar BJP president, MLA arrested for ‘outraging modesty’ of lady SI

The district police of Maharashtra’s Bhandara Saturday arrested Tumsar BJP president Anil Jibhakate and MLA Charan Waghmare for allegedly outraging the modesty of a lady police sub-inspector at a function on September 16.

Advertising

“Both Waghmare and Jibhakate were booked under sections 153, 353, 354, 294,504 and 506 of the IPC for outraging modesty and obstructing government officials while performing duty,” said Tumsar Police Inspector Manoj Sidam.

“The incident happened during a programme to distribute safety kits to labourers in Tumsar on September 16. We had conducted a detailed inquiry upon a complaint by the lady officer. The two leaders were arrested following confirmation of the incident in the inquiry,” he added.

Waghmare has been remanded to judicial custody by the local court. Meanwhile, his supporters have called for Tumsar bandh Sunday.

Advertising

Waghmare, who joined BJP in 2009, was given party ticket for the 2014 Assembly elections from Tumsar, from where he was eventually elected. Earlier, he was associated with Shiv Sena and NCP.

“Waghmare is a victim of the party’s internal politics since some leaders are trying to get pushed to the sidelines. He has decided not to seek bail and remain in jail till he is acquitted by the court,” a senior party leader from Bhandara said on condition of anonymity.

“He had approached the police immediately after the lady PSI had filed FIR and demanded that he be arrested. The police didn’t arrest him then. He has said that he doesn’t care about the forth-coming Assembly elections and will not come out of the jail till he is acquitted,” the leader added.

“He (Waghmare) says he hasn’t committed the crime but since the lady officer has made the allegations, we will have to allow the law to take its own course. We don’t know what the truth is but he will come out unscathed if he hasn’t done anything wrong.,” said Bhandara BJP President Pradeep Padole.

Padole is seen as Waghmare’s rival in the party’s local circle and a close confidante of Parinay Fuke, Minister of State for Forest and Bhandara District Guardian Minister.