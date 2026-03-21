Unveiling Loksatta District Index report: Maharashtra set to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30: CM

While stressing the significance of district-wise regional balance, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that nobody can stop Maharashtra from becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2029-2030. Fadnavis was addressing a gathering after unveiling the Loksatta District Index report in Mumbai on Friday.

Stating Maharashtra with a GSDP size at Rs 51 lakh crore is poised to accelerate to Rs 54 lakh crore, Fadnavis said, “We are confident of achieving a one trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30. If there is a bad year due to drought then it may revise to 2030-31. The state accounts for 30 per cent of the total FDI in the country. It is the country’s start-up capital, manufacturing leader and data centre capital.”