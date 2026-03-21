Unveiling Loksatta District Index report: Maharashtra set to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30: CM

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While stressing the significance of district-wise regional balance, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that nobody can stop Maharashtra from becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2029-2030. Fadnavis was addressing a gathering after unveiling the Loksatta District Index report in Mumbai on Friday.
Stating Maharashtra with a GSDP size at Rs 51 lakh crore is poised to accelerate to Rs 54 lakh crore, Fadnavis said, “We are confident of achieving a one trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30. If there is a bad year due to drought then it may revise to 2030-31. The state accounts for 30 per cent of the total FDI in the country. It is the country’s start-up capital, manufacturing leader and data centre capital.”
Through the district strategic plan, the government has focussed on the development of 10 most backward districts and 177 talukas, he said. “When we strive for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Maharashtra will take the leadership role. And here the state cannot afford mismatch in development district-wise,” he said. All the shortcomings in backward districts are being addressed through effective measures in a time-bound manner, he added.
“The development has to percolate to the grassroots. We believe in regional balance. When we talk about Maharashtra becoming a five trillion-dollar economy by 2047, every district growth will matter,” he said.
“The government has brought Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dhule and Palghar among the aspirant districts. All 16 critical parameters for their growth will be implemented,” said Fadnavis.
The highlight of the event was a lecture by Dr Saurabh Garg, secretary of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. He spoke on the topic, “Measuring what matters: Strengthening district level data for more informed policy making.”
The Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune, is the knowledge partner, and the State Statistics Department is the data partner.
With the help of socio-economic and statistical department experts as mentioned above, 36 districts were thoroughly scrutinized to assess their progress in social, education, health, infrastructure etc. The districts were categorized broadly as backward and very backward based on their graph.
At the event, the role of the district collectors was acknowledged and awarded for their outstanding performances.
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