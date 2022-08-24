Maharashtra tribal dept reply on malnutrition deaths leaves minister red-faced

Maharashtra’s Tribal Welfare department’s reply to a question on children’s death due to malnutrition, stating that the state had not witnessed any death due to malnutrition in the last five years, left Minister Vijaykumar Gavit red-faced on Wednesday. Opposition MLAs in the state assembly questioned the information provided by the department, leading to speaker Rahul Narvekar holding the question back.

During the question hour, Congress MLA Kunal Patil raised a question on Navsanjivani scheme meant for the betterment of the health of mothers and children in tribal areas and its implementation in 16 districts with tribal population. To a question as to whether 8,842 children have died due to malnutrition in last five years in 16 tribal districts, the reply noted the reasons of the death as prematurity and low birth weight, sepsis, respiratory distress, congenital anomaly, birth asphyxia, and pneumonia.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse-Patil pointed out that the reply did not say anything about the number of deaths due to malnutrition. “Are we saying that Maharashtra has not witnessed a single death due to malnutrition in last five years?” he asked the minister.

Minister Vijaykumar Gavit said the information was provided to his department from Public Health and Women, and Child Welfare departments. Walse-Patil said that the question should be held back and detailed answer must be sought. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar too intervened asking how it could be claimed that no deaths took place due to malnutrition. “I visited Melghat area last week, where I received reports of deaths of children due to malnutrition. How can such information be given in a document presented in front of the legislature?” he asked.

Speaker Narvekar also pointed out that the reply to the question needed to be revised as anything that is presented before the House becomes an official document and that no wrong or misleading information should be presented. He asked the minister to hold back the question and seek fresh reply from his department.